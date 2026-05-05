Galveston Port Wins Regional Development Award for Cruise Terminal 16

[By: Port of Galveston]

The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) has honored the Galveston Wharves with a Landmark Award, recognizing the port’s new Cruise Terminal 16 as one of the best real estate projects in greater Houston.

The port transformed a 1960s-era cargo warehouse into a $156 million cruise terminal in just 18 months. Opened in November 2025, Terminal 16 features a 165,000-square-foot terminal building with tropical landscaping, a seven-story parking garage, and two custom-built boarding bridges. The terminal is designed to efficiently move about 17,000 passengers and crew members on a cruise day.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, accepted the award in the Special Projects category at a ceremony hosted by HBJ in Houston on April 22. This is the third time HBJ judges have given the port the development award. Cruise terminals 10 and 25 also have been recognized.

In commenting on Terminal 16, Rees said, “Working with long-time port partners Bermello Ajamil & Partners, Hensel Phelps and Orion Marine Services, the port delivered a beautiful, environmentally sustainable cruise complex on time and on budget.”

The construction team connected two old warehouses, converted warehouse loading bays into huge windows for natural light and used pre-cast concrete for the parking garage.

Economic Impact

“Building this fourth terminal allowed us to welcome two of the world’s major international cruise lines – MSC and Norwegian – to Galveston, giving our 46-million-person drive-to market two more great cruise vacation options. It also meets cruise industry needs for future growth and the port’s mission to be a major economic engine for business and jobs growth.”

Rees said that the new terminal adds more than 1,000 jobs and $138 million annually to the local economy and strengthens Galveston’s position as America’s fourth busiest cruise port.

Environmental Sustainability

The terminal complex was designed to achieve LEED Silver certification with a range of energy efficient and environmental stewardship designs, including efficient use of energy and water, reduced outdoor lighting, and reuse of 85 percent of existing structures. Read more.