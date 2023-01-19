GAC North America Opens New Office in Seattle

Craig Wear, Seattle Port Manager, GAC North America - Shipping

GAC North America - Shipping has opened its new office in Seattle, Washington, to support its growing customer base with a presence in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle office, which will be GAC's 20th office in the United States, will provide ship agency, husbandry, and protecting agency services, drawing on the GAC Group's global experience in providing integrated shipping, logistics, and marine services.

“Opening an office in the Pacific Northwest has been a long-term goal for GAC,” says Darren Martin, Managing Director of GAC North America – Shipping. “As our business in the region has grown, now is the right time to make this key addition to our agency network.”

Operations at the office will be overseen by Craig Wear, a 15-year veteran in vessel agencies and management.

Prior to joining GAC, Wear worked for a leading local ship agency as their Director of Operations out of their offices in Seattle and Bellingham, Washington. He will bring extensive knowledge and experience of the industry and the local area to the role.

GAC North America provides extensive ship agency services throughout the United States covering a wide range of sectors, including dry bulk, general cargo, tankers, offshore oil and gas, LNG, LPG, ro-ro and cruise.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.