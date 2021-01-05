GAC Increases Support in Europe with New Hamburg Office

01-04-2021

The GAC Group welcomes 2021 with a new addition to its European network. From today, 4 January, GAC Germany will provide support for some of the 14,000+ vessels that call at German ports every year.



Strategically located just north of Hamburg, Germany’s busiest seaport, GAC Germany will offer ship agency, husbandry, bunker fuels, dry dock and other services. It will work alongside the Group’s ship spares logistics specialist, GAC Marine Logistics GmbH, which has been operating at the port since 2014. That winning combination of world-class shipping support and spares deliveries strategically strengthens GAC’s integrated shipping and logistics services portfolio in Germany. GAC Germany is headed by Thies Holm.



Group Vice President, Europe & Africa, Thomas Okbo says: “With the establishment of GAC Germany, we are ensuring that the total service we offer customers throughout northern Europe is ready and robust. Shipowners and operators in the energy, dry and liquid bulk, automotive and other sectors will benefit from our increased presence.”



