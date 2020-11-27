G2 Ocean Among Top Sustainable Companies

By The Maritime Executive 11-24-2020

G2 Ocean improves six points in EcoVadis’ annual sustainability ranking and is placed among the top five per cent of companies for its sustainable business practices.

G2 Ocean has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with a score of 71/100.

With a six-point improvement compared to last year, G2 Ocean confirms its rank in the top five per cent of companies assessed by EcoVadis in all four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

EcoVadis assess policies, procedures, actions and measuring systems of approximately 65,000 companies in over 200 industry sectors each year. Only two per cent in the transportation industry have achieved a score with a range between 65 – 85.

‘We are honoured’

After being awarded the EcoVadis Bronze and Silver Medal in 2018 and 2019, respectively, G2 Ocean now receives the Gold Medal for the first time; the second-highest EcoVadis ranking level.

"We are honoured to receive the Gold medal from EcoVadis. This is an excellent recognition of companywide collaboration to create a positive impact across our value chain,” says Director Legal and Compliance Cecilie Koch Hatlebrekke who heads G2 Ocean’s sustainability ambition.

Through its long-term strategy, G2 Ocean is determined to be a front runner in bridging the gap to sustainable shipping.

“Our EcoVadis score confirms the relevance of our strategy and we will continue to work with our customers, suppliers and employees to further improve our performance,” she adds.

Integrated Sustainability

Sustainability is central to G2 Ocean’s purpose and strategy. Recently, the company launched its very first sustainability report showing among other results an improvement of three per cent in its greenhouse gas emissions.

“By embracing sustainability and transparency as an integral part of our business, we firmly believe that we will create long-term value for our employees, customers, owners, and the communities we operate in,” Koch Hatlebrekke concludes.

