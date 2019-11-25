Future Care Wins Welfare and Wellness Award at CrewConnect Conference

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-25 22:20:00

Future Care, Inc. was selected to receive the Welfare and Wellness Solutions Award at the recent CrewConnect Global Conference held November 18 to 21 in Manila, Philippines. This award recognizes a leading corporate social responsibility policy or initiative delivered in the last year.

CEO Christina DeSimone gratefully received the award in recognition of Future Care’s many innovative efforts devoted to improving seafarers’ health and wellbeing around the world, stating:

“Thank you for awarding Future Care this prestigious Global Welfare and Wellness Solution for our work in maritime industry. This award belongs to the entire Future Care team for their continuous efforts on behalf of the working seafarer.“ Ms. DeSimone added, “I would also like to thank our clients, including shipowners, ship managers and P&I Clubs for entrusting us with the care of your seafarers. We will continue to be your trusted partner.”

At the CrewConnect Conference Ms. DeSimone also participated as a panelist addressing “Healthcare and wellbeing: access to care, access to information and organisational culture”. Ms. DeSimone discussed how telemedicine improves the seafarer’s healthcare while at sea as well as reduces shoreside examinations, ship deviation and/or emergency medical evacuation. evacuation. The panel was moderated by Mr. John Adams, Managing Director and Chairman of V-Ships UK, and included Mr. Anwar Buftain, Team Leader Fleet Personnel at Kuwait Oil Tanker; Mr. Didoy Lubaton, Medical Director for Holistic Medical Clinic, and Mr. Yves Vandenborn, Director of Loss Prevention at The Standard Club.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.