Furuno USA Hires New Commercial Business Development Manager

By MarEx 2019-05-06 23:26:51

Furuno USA has hired a new commercial business development manager. Based in Houston, Texas, Mr. George Toma will play a key role in establishing and developing business relationships with commercial ship owners, operators, and builders around the country to promote the Furuno product line.

George comes to Furuno with forty years of experience in the maritime industry. He has served on the Board of Directors for RTCM (Radio Technical Commission for Maritimes), and received the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award in 2013 from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association. A graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, who has also held an Unlimited Tonnage/All Oceans navigation license and has served on various merchant vessels in both the United States and British flag fleets, George's maritime roots run deep.

George previously held the position of President and General Manager of Transas USA, and was responsible for the marketing, sales, support, and distribution of all of their products and services throughout North, Central, and South America. He assumed the role of Vice President of Global Sales for Transas Marine, Ltd., out of Portsmouth, U.K. in 2016. Prior to Transas, George worked as the Director of Worldwide Customer Service and Support at Sperry Marine, and also worked with Radio Holland for six years.

Furuno USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Furuno Electric Company of Nishinomiya, Japan. With two offices in the USA, a subsidiary company in Panama City, Panama and hundreds of dealer and reseller accounts, Furuno USA is the exclusive distributor and service center for Furuno products throughout the Americas.

