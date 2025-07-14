Furuno Successfully Completes Compliance Assessment for DNV
Furuno proudly announces a major milestone in maritime cybersecurity: completion of compliance assessment for DNV security profile 1 to satisfy the requirements specified in IACS UR E27 established by the Norwegian classification society.
This achievement highlights Furuno’s leadership and dedication to secure and high-quality solutions as a trusted partner in today’s connected maritime world with the certification that our navigation and communication equipment is cyber-resilient and fully compliant with the latest maritime international standards.
About IACS UR E26 and E27 Regulations
- IACS UR E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” focuses on the cyber resilience of ships, ensuring secure integration of IT and OT systems throughout a vessel’s lifecycle.
- IACS UR E27 “Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment” defines cybersecurity requirements for on-board systems and equipment individually.
Both regulations are mandatory for newly-contracted vessels on or after 1st July, 2024, and are designed to strengthen maritime cybersecurity across the industry.
