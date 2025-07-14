67
Furuno Successfully Completes Compliance Assessment for DNV

Furuno

Published Jul 14, 2025 11:07 AM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Furuno]

Furuno proudly announces a major milestone in maritime cybersecurity: completion of compliance assessment for DNV security profile 1 to satisfy the requirements specified in IACS UR E27 established by the Norwegian classification society.

This achievement highlights Furuno’s leadership and dedication to secure and high-quality solutions as a trusted partner in today’s connected maritime world with the certification that our navigation and communication equipment is cyber-resilient and fully compliant with the latest maritime international standards.

Certified FURUNO products include:
EQUIPMENT NAME MODEL
CYBER SECURITY & REMOTE MONITORING PLATFORM HermAce
INMARSAT-C MOBILE EARTH STATION FELCOM18
VHF RADIOTELEPHONE FM-8900S
MF/HF RADIOTELEPHONE FS-xx75
NAVTEX RECEIVER NX-900
U-AIS TRANSPONDER FA-170
MARINE RADAR FAR-15x8/FAR-2xx8/FAR-30x5
ELECTRONIC CHART DISPLAY AND INFORMATION SYSTEM FMD-3005/FMD-3100
BRIDGE NAVIGATIONAL WATCH ALARM SYSTEM BR-500
GNSS NAVIGATOR GP-170
SATELLITE SPEED LOG GS-100
VOYAGE DATA RECORDER / SIMPLIFIED VOYAGE DATA RECORDER VR-7000/VR-7000S
VOYAGE PLANNING SYSTEM PS-100
NAVIGATIONAL ECHO SOUNDER FE-800
DOPPLER SONAR DS-60
DOPPLER SPEED LOG DS-85
INTELLIGENT HUB HUB-3000
SENSOR ADAPTER MC-3000S

 

About IACS UR E26 and E27 Regulations

  • IACS UR E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” focuses on the cyber resilience of ships, ensuring secure integration of IT and OT systems throughout a vessel’s lifecycle.
  • IACS UR E27 “Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment” defines cybersecurity requirements for on-board systems and equipment individually.

Both regulations are mandatory for newly-contracted vessels on or after 1st July, 2024, and are designed to strengthen maritime cybersecurity across the industry.

