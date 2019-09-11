FUELTRAX Discusses Fuel Monitoring at Seatrade Shiptech Middle East

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-11 21:34:13

FUELTRAX, the smart, self-contained fuel management solution to meet the challenges facing today’s commercial marine operations, is excited to announce that their Director of Product Support, Ruben DeLeon, will be discussing all things operating efficiency at Seatrade ShipTech Middle East from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 24th.

FUELTRAX, together with its cloud-based data and analytics service, FUELNET, provides fully self-contained, smart monitoring and measurement, reducing costs and setting the standard for secure, compliant, optimized vessel performance, and fuel accountability.

FUELNET is a self-contained and secure cloud database, providing automated reporting of accurate vessel and fuel information. FUELNET enables you to track your assets 24/7, supporting your future efficiency and investment decisions.

FUELNET provides customized reports and email alerts, enabling you to respond to data quickly, share reports across teams, and manage costs and performance.

Ruben DeLeon says, "FUELNET helps empower vessel owners by minimizing fleet disruptions and minimizing vessel uptime. I'm excited to discuss what we are doing to address the challenges faced by the evolving maritime market at ShipTech."

