Freight Forwarders & NVOCCs Struggle to Monitor Movement of Containers

On the lines of the launch of Container Control, a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind technology platform for freight forwarders and NVOCCs worldwide, Container xChange published results of its recent poll to bring to light the burning pain points of container logistic companies and how the product aims to solve them.



The poll shows that 60% of freight forwarders, NVOCCs and traders find it difficult to keep a track of pick-up and drop-off of containers, their location and the timestamps thereof.



57% of Freight forwarders point to ‘Containers’ as their biggest challenge in the coming peak season, and 43% poll for ‘lack of real-time visibility' as the second biggest challenge.



Clearly, the industry is faced with a grave challenge to optimize container operations and a lack of clear visibility into the real-time updates on where their containers are.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.