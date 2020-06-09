Freezer-seiner for Spanish Albacora Group Features SCHOTTEL SCP

Spay, Germany, 9 June 2020 – The Spanish Albacora Group, which operates the largest tuna fishing fleet in the European Union, recently commissioned a new fishing vessel. Built at Vigo-based shipyard Astilleros Armón, “Galerna Lau” is equipped with a state-of-the-art propulsion system from the German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL and will be used to catch tuna in the Atlantic Ocean. It has been designed by Armón / Cintranaval.



SCHOTTEL Controllable Pitch Propeller

The propulsion system of the tuna vessel comprises one SCHOTTEL Controllable Pitch Propeller type SCP 109 4 X, featuring an input power of 6,000 kW as well as a propeller diameter of 4.0 m. It reaches a maximum speed of 20 knots.



Due to the adjustable propeller blade pitch, SCPs are suited for a wide range of operations, such as manoeuvring, berthing, and casting or hauling nets. This means the operator not only benefits from a high degree of efficiency, but also lower operating costs and reduced fuel consumption as a result. Furthermore, the controllable pitch propellers have an impressively long service life due to low maintenance requirements.



Largest vessel built for Albacora

The “Galerna Lau”, with a total length of 95.1 m and a width of 14.8 m, is considered to be the largest vessel built for Albacora in recent years. With its 3,700 gross tonnage, the vessel is the third ultra-freezing project that Astilleros Armón has constructed for the Spanish owner. Albacora, which catches skipjack, yellowfin and bigeye tuna, operates a fleet of 19 purse seiners used to fish in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans.

