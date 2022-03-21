Free Transportation for Ukrainian Citizens by Polferries

Image courtesy of Polferries

[By: Polferries]

More than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees reached Sweden for free on board the Polferries ferries. We would like to inform you that there is a great interest in the Gdansk-Nynashamn line. In order to ensure the highest standards of safety and service and to shorten the waiting time for the ferry, the carrier calls for directing Ukrainian citizens also to the line connecting Swinoujscie and Ystad. This will significantly streamline the process and provide the necessary assistance much faster.

Our staff have organized a collection of mascots and sweets for children on ferries heading to Sweden. The collected gifts have already been distributed to individual vessels. The service staff of terminals in Gdansk and Swinoujscie took care to make the waiting for the ferry more pleasant and prepared nooks for the youngest, with board games, coloring books and toys.

The activities of the Polish operator are complemented by volunteers, organizations and institutions - both in Poland and Sweden. Port authorities in Gdansk, Swinoujscie, Ystad and Nynashamn have abolished port charges, and the Gdansk Port Authority has organized daily hot meals available at the terminal for all those in need.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.