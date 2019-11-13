Four Leading Ladies in the Marine Industry Educate South Florida Youth

Photo left to right: Ana Silva, Operations Supervisor at Port Everglades, Rachel Kotkowki, Royal Caribbean, Christine Battles, CAO, Advanced Mechanical Enterprises, Lesley Karentz Buchanan, Manager of Medical Training at STAR Center, Danny James, Compass

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-13 22:59:51

WISTA members Anna Silva, Port Everglades, Lesley Karentz Buchanan, STAR Center, Christine Battles, Advanced Mechanical Enterprises/AME and Rachel Kotkowski with Royal Caribbean visited South Broward High School to educate students enrolled in the Marine Magnet Program and the Global Logistics program about the Marine Industry. The panel spoke about their journey into the maritime community and gave advice on how to land in a career in our dynamic field.

Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) is an international networking organization of more than 3,000 female professionals from all sectors of the maritime industry whose mission is to support women at the management level in the maritime, trading and logistics sectors. Formed in 1974, WISTA connects female executives and decision makers around the world in more than 40 countries. WISTA provides in country and regional networking, business, and skill building opportunities, corporate visibility, as well as facilities relationships within the industry.

