Four Damen Combi Freighter 3850s Ordered by Reederei Bernd Sibum

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

German family-owned shipping company, Reederei Bernd Sibum, has placed an order with Damen Shipyards Group for the construction of four Combi Freighters (CF) 3850. These vessels, scheduled for delivery in early 2026, are hybrid ready, designed to enhance the sustainability, efficiency, and lifespan of Reederei Bernd Sibum's fleet.

As a first-time customer of Damen, Reederei Bernd Sibum, based in Haren, Germany, initially sought feedback from current operators of the CF 3850. The company was impressed by the vessels' operational efficiency and positive performance testimonials from other customers.

Future ready fleet

The four Combi Freighter 3850 vessels feature an enhanced design platform, offering a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency. They are hybrid ready, fully capable of running on biofuels and can be equipped with wind-assist technology, placing them at the forefront of sustainable shipping solutions. The vessels are also equipped with a set of batteries used by the bow thruster for peak shaving and port operations. To further boost efficiency and reduce emissions in the future, they are prepped for a battery-powered propulsion system and an upgraded shore power connection. This preparation allows for these adaptations to be made without the need for major conversions or significant downtime.

Built to the highest standards at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China, the vessels are designed and engineered in Drachten, the Netherlands. From this location, Damen also provides comprehensive warranty support, delivered by dedicated Service Engineers. Upon delivery, they will serve in the northwest European short sea shipping market, where fleet renewal is essential to meet evolving operational demands. The CF 3850 complies with the latest IMO regulations and port state requirements, ensuring it remains adaptable to emerging technologies and future environmental standards.

Built to last

"Our company has a long tradition of collaborating with shipyards to design vessels that meet market needs – a practice we've upheld across generations and for over 70 years,” says Bernd Sibum, Managing Director of Reederei Bernd Sibum. “As a result, we have always built ships that have finally found their market.

We're delighted to partner with Damen Shipyards Group on the construction of four new vessels, advanced versions of the CF 3850 model, with a strong focus on energy efficiency and emission reduction. Together, we’ve ensured these ships are future-proofed to adopt upcoming innovations as soon as they are ready for the shipping market.

This investment is a major step toward decarbonisation, but we now also urge ports and the broader shipping industry to develop and implement the necessary shore-based infrastructure. We are confident these vessels will set a new market standard, both now and in the years to come." “We greatly appreciate the trust that Reederei Bernd Sibum has placed in us to support the renewal of their fleet,” says Remko Bouma, Commercial Director of Damen Cargo Vessels. “We strongly believe the hybrid ready CF 3850 will serve and sustain their business and the short sea market well into the future. These reliable and modular vessels represent a smart investment in the future of sustainable shipping. We build them to last.”

Damen Cargo Vessels, located in Drachten, the Netherlands, specialises in the construction of standardised designs for combi freighters, tankers, and container feeders. The company builds ships both in stock and to customer specifications, delivering high-quality vessels for the short sea trading market.