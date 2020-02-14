Forum’s ROV to Support Amundsen Science’s Arctic Research

By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2020 03:34:05

Forum Energy Technologies has secured an order from Amundsen Science (Université Laval, Canada) to supply a light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to support its Arctic scientific research activities.

The vehicle will be installed on board the Canadian research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen and will support the exploration of Arctic and Sub-arctic seafloor eco-systems. Equipped with 85 scientific systems, the CCGS Amundsen gives Canadian researchers and their international collaborators unprecedented access to the Arctic Ocean. Since 2003, the vessel has spent over 2,100 research days at sea and accommodated over 1,700 scientists, technicians, students, and professionals from over 20 different countries.

Forum’s Sub-Atlantic Comanche ROV system was selected due to its high thrust-to-drag ratio enabling it to operate in strong currents. The ROV is equipped to a high specification with two seven-function manipulator arms for complex underwater procedures. It also has precision positioning and navigation systems, cameras, lighting and sonars for low visibility operations.

The new asset will replace the organization’s current Super Mohawk ROV, which was also supplied by Forum.

The new Comanche ROV will be manufactured at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire and delivered in the first quarter of this year.

Kevin Taylor, Forum’s Vice President - Subsea Vehicles, said: “Forum has a strong reputation around the world for manufacturing high quality, robust ROVs and associated auxiliary products for the oil and gas, renewables, defense, aquaculture and mining industries. This contract demonstrates the value our vehicles can also offer to scientific research projects.

“This is the second ROV we have delivered to Université Laval and we are thrilled the organisation continues to see the value our ROVs deliver. I am looking forward to seeing our system provide the required operational resilience and performance standards expected in such a safety-critical sector.”

“The Comanche ROV will represent a pivotal equipment of the research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen. In 2020, it will be deployed at several locations spanning a latitudinal gradient from 58° to 77°N to study deep-water corals and cold seep ecosystems of the northern Labrador Sea and Baffin Bay. The project will generate critical knowledge of biodiversity and marine habitats needed for key ocean conservation initiatives in Canada”, said Dr. Alexandre Forest, Executive Director of Amundsen Science.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.