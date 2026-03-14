FN and Damen to Develop Next-Generation Maritime Defence Solutions

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FN Herstal, laying the foundation for a strategic industrial participation in maritime defence. With this, the two parties aim to collaborate closely on the integration of FN solutions with Damen vessels, and the development of the regional, European and NATO defence eco-systems.

The agreement was signed at the BEDEX (Brussels European Defence Exhibition & Conference) event on March 12. The agreement provides for close collaboration in innovation and engineering, including the joint exploration of advanced maritime solutions and unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

The solutions that the partnership will develop are aimed at meeting current and future operational requirements of the Belgian and Dutch navies as part of the BeNeSam (Belgian-Netherlands Cooperation Accord) agreement, as well as those of NATO and European partners.

Shared vision

The agreement reflects the two parties’ ambition to develop integrated, reliable and future-proof maritime defence solutions. It is based on a shared vision, combining FN’s expertise in defence and security systems with Damen’s maritime platforms, modular ship designs, and proven integration capabilities.

Both parties will align their industrial positioning, knowledge sharing, and joint visibility towards institutional and operational stakeholders, with the aim of supporting competitive and operationally relevant solutions.

Sustainable industrial growth

This collaboration contributes to sustainable industrial growth, strengthens the defence ecosystems in Belgium and the Netherlands, and supports the development of high-quality maritime solutions within a structured, long-term partnership. With this agreement, FN and Damen confirm their joint commitment to contributing to maritime security, technological innovation, and strategic autonomy, by building on complementary expertise and a clear focus on the future of maritime defence.

Julien Compère, CEO of FN Herstal said, “The collaboration between FN and Damen opens up unprecedented perspectives in the development and innovation of integrated maritime platforms. By combining our respective expertise, we create the conditions to offer solutions with high operational added value, tailored from the outset to the current and future challenges of the world’s most demanding armed forces.”

Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen said, “This collaboration aligns with our ambition to deliver complete and integrated maritime defence solutions. Together with FN Herstal, we are strengthening our innovation capabilities, including in the field of unmanned systems, and supporting navies with solutions designed from the ground up for complex maritime operations.”

Vincent Maes, Director Damen Belgium said, “This partnership is reflective of Damen’s commitment to working together with like-minded partners to meet the needs of our clients in the defence and security sector. This is more important than ever at this time of geopolitical challenge. With this agreement, FN and Damen combine our respective capabilities in order to address emerging naval needs in national, regional and NATO spheres, providing innovative solutions for now and for the future.”