Florida Institute of Oceanography and DEEP to Advance Aquatic Exploration

[By: Florida Institute of Oceanography]

A new public-private partnership seeks to expand human access into ocean environments by fostering deep sea exploration and developing new technologies for the state of Florida and beyond.

USF’s Florida Institute of Oceanography (FIO) is partnering with DEEP , an international design and engineering organization that is working to make the marine environment more habitable for humans by establishing subsea stations.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with the university, DEEP intends to design a combination of subsea workforce development and research programs that align with its pioneering vision. These programs will be developed in conjunction with FIO’s academic and marine science infrastructure in order to enhance research opportunities for FIO’s consortium of universities and institutions throughout the state.

“This partnership represents an exciting frontier in ocean exploration and human adaptation,” said Monty Graham, director of FIO. “By combining FIO’s vast network of academic expertise with DEEP’s cutting-edge approach to subsea living and research, we can unlock new possibilities for sustainable ocean use, innovation and education. The ocean holds untapped potential, and together, we’re making it more accessible than ever.”

This new alliance will further research on human’s ability to live and work in the deep sea as well as adopt artificial intelligence technology in subsea environments. By advancing AI-driven technologies, the collaboration aims to enhance autonomous systems and decision-making capabilities in underwater exploration, which aligns with USF’s ongoing AI research.

“We are thrilled to announce this powerful partnership between USF and DEEP. Together, we can develop innovative solutions to undersea research and technology, opening new frontiers related to environmental and human performance research,” said Prasant Mohapatra, USF provost and executive vice president. “This collaboration leverages our unique location and builds on FIO’s history of collaboration to create new opportunities for interdisciplinary research across USF’s academic and research enterprise. This includes numerous entities such as the College of Marine Science, USF Health, the College of Engineering and the College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Computing. We look forward to the groundbreaking advancements that will emerge from this partnership.”

Overall, the collaboration seeks to provide greater access to and understanding of the marine environment throughout Florida, the southeastern U.S., the Gulf and the Caribbean Sea. It will also drive advancements in marine science and technology from the public, private and non-profit sectors.

“As Chair of the FIO Council, I am thrilled to see the deepening partnership between DEEP and FIO,” said Jim Sullivan, Director of Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. “This collaboration stands as a powerful example of how strategic alliances can strengthen Florida’s position as a leader in ocean science and innovation. By working together, we are not only advancing research but also ensuring sustainable growth for Florida’s ocean economy- benefiting both our environment and our communities. The future of our oceans is bright, and this collaboration represents a critical step toward building a more resilient, thriving Florida.”

By joining forces, FIO and DEEP hope to enhance ocean exploration while deepening humans’ connection to the ocean. “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with FIO to bring the DEEP platform to the great state of Florida and its world-class universities,” said Sean Wolpert, president of DEEP. “This partnership is about unlocking the future, delivering cutting-edge subsea habitats, pioneering research and training the next generation of Aquans. I’m especially excited to be working closely with Monty and Jim. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible beneath the waves and helping to sustain Florida as a premier destination for ocean innovation and exploration.”

