Fleet Management Limited Expands Its Footprint in Japan and Europe

[By: Fleet Management Limited]

Fleet Management Limited (“Fleet” or the “Company”), a part of The Caravel Group Limited (“Caravel” or the “Group”), announces the opening of a new office in Athens, Greece, as well as a strategic leadership appointment to strengthen client engagement in Japan.

Captain Rajalingam (‘Raja’) Subramaniam formally assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2025. He said: “This announcement demonstrates our intent to sustain and grow our presence in key regions and segments. Coupled with our ambitions to uphold excellent client partnership, in their location, their language. Our team aspires to be a truly global business.” Dr. Harry S. Banga, Chairman and CEO of The Caravel Group, iterated his support for the latest additions to Fleet’s global network: “Our business is a people business where long-term relationships matter deeply. The clients and partners of Fleet Management deserve the best service, and we will continue to make strategic investments and commit resources to deliver on this pledge.”

The new Athens office in Glyfada will serve as a hub for ship management operations, including technical management, crew management, safety and quality assurance. It responds to increasing demand for comprehensive and reliable ship management services in the region. Greece’s strategic location and rich maritime tradition positions it as a strong base for reaching clients across Europe. Yannis Maroulis, General Manager for Business Development, joined in December 2024 to open the office and support European customers.

In Japan, Fleet Management announces the senior appointment of Kazutomi Uchida to spearhead client relationship management and business development for Ship Management and Newbuilding in Tokyo, Japan. He brings over 35 years of experience in the shipping industry to the role, and he will draw on the strengths of Fleet’s global network to support key Japanese clients.

Mr. Angad Banga, COO of The Caravel Group, highlighted the importance of the latest addition to Fleet’s leadership bench: “Japan is a vital market that already accounts for nearly a third of Fleet Management’s business. Uchida-san is a longstanding and trusted partner to Fleet and well-known across the industry. We are confident that his appointment will deepen our partnerships in Japan as we continue to grow there.”

The company’s first announcement of 2025 signals Fleet Management’s firm commitment to strengthen its partnerships and invest in performance and client service. Its global network is crucial to delivering 24/7 support to clients and the 650 ships under management around the world.