FIT Welcomes New Service from CMA CGM to Port Everglades

Cagema 2 Service

Florida International Terminal (FIT), a terminal operated by SAAM at Port Everglades, welcomed CMA CGM’s new service: CAGEMA Main Loop 2.

The new service will be the only port of entry into the United States for the Marseille-based shipping line’s direct route to Jamaica and service to Trinidad, Granada and Haiti. CAGEMA Main Loop 2 will involve up to 300-350 container movements each week.

FIT General Manager Justin Weir commented, “We welcome this new route that will operate at our terminal. We are committed to providing the best service and have a highly-trained team to operate efficiently.”

Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniel remarked, “We have had the pleasure of working with CMA CGM over the past year and are pleased that they have decided to consolidate their ports of call in South Florida at Port Everglades. CMA CGM’s commitment to our port demonstrates Florida International Terminal’s solid performance."

CAGEMA’s ports of call towards the south of Port Everglades include Kingston, Jamaica; Point Lisas, Trinidad and Tobago; and Puerto de España. Towards the north, the route includes Saint George's, Granada; Kingston, Jamaica; and Lafito and Cap Haitien, Haiti, before returning to Port Everglades. The vessels are fully operated by CMA CGM and also transport bulk and out-of-gauge (OOG) cargo.

