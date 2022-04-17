Fincantieri to Build Two More Ships for Offshore Wind Farms Market

Image courtesy of Fincantieri

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Vard, has signed with the Norwegian company Norwind Offshore the contract for the design and construction of 2 further Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV). The parties have also agreed on new options for two additional vessels.

Today’s order follows the one announced in October 2021 for the same customer for the construction of 2 CSOVs – now increasing to 4 – as well as the sale and conversion of one Platform Supply Vessel, a Vard’s propriety, which the owner will operate as a Service Operation Vessel.

The design is based on a highly versatile platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-meter ships will have an accommodation for 87 persons on board and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessels will be prepared for installation of battery solutions.

The first ship will be built in Braila, Romania, and equipped and delivered in Brattvaag, Norway, in 1Q 2024. The second vessel will be built in Vung Tau, Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for 2Q 2025.

Norwind Offshore is a newly established ship owning company that will offer specialized vessels designed for advanced maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector. It has a long history in the offshore and maritime industry and has established a strong relationship with Vard through the building of a broad range of advanced ships.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.