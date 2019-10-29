Fincantieri Statement on Chantiers De l'Atlantique Transaction

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-29 19:01:05

With reference to the rumors published by several media on the alleged decision by the EU antitrust authorities to commence a further in-depth analysis of the Fincantieri/Chantiers de l’Atlantique transaction, Fincantieri strongly disapproves of such rumors, which have also negatively affected its share price today.

Fincantieri expresses its firm disapproval of such decision, if confirmed, particularly in case it were based on the alleged reduction of the European players from three to two, as previously reported. Following the transaction, there would still be three cruise shipbuilders in Europe, as opposed to the current four.

