Fincantieri Signs FLOTLOG Contract with Chantiers de l'Atlantique

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-24 16:21:36

Fincantieri has been awarded an order from Chantiers de l’Atlantique (CdA) for the construction of the forward sections of four vessels based on the Italian “Vulcano” design.

The forward sections will be built in Castellammare di Stabia (Naples), as for the Vulcano vessel, with deliveries to Chantiers de l’Atlantique scheduled between 2021 and 2027.

The contract is part of the FLOTLOG (Flotte logistique) program, which provides for the construction of four Logistic Support Ships (LSS) for the French Navy by the temporary consortium between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Naval Group under the Franco-Italian LSS Program led by OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) on behalf of DGA, the French Armament General Directorate, and its Italian counterpart, NAVARM. In this context, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Naval Group agreed to outsource the construction of the forward sections of the four vessels to Fincantieri.

The LSS project, as well as the one for the other vessels of the multi-year program for the renewal of the Italian Navy’s fleet, features a high level of innovation providing a considerable degree of efficiency and flexibility in serving different mission profiles.

The LSS combines capacity to transport and transfer to other transport vessels liquid loads (diesel fuel, jet fuel, fresh water) and solid loads (emergency spare parts, food and ammunition).

