Fincantieri Marinette Marine Welcomes L3Harris to Frigate Team

By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2021 11:20:12

As detail design work continues on the Navy’s newest class of ships, officials announced that L3Harris has joined the team to provide integrated systems for the Navy’s Constellation-class frigates.

“We are glad to have L3Harris, specifically its innovative Integrated Mission Systems team, with us as together we build tomorrow’s Navy,” said Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO Dario Deste.

In a release earlier this week, L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced it is on contract with Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the shipboard integration and production of major subsystems onboard the U.S. Navy’s guided-missile frigate FFG 62. L3Harris is prepared to support the Navy’s plans to build at least 10 ships. The value of the L3Harris program could exceed $300 million if all design, development, and production options are awarded.

L3Harris is the largest member of the Fincantieri FFG team and will provide integrated systems that include the electric and propulsion systems, bridge and navigation systems, and aviation integration services. The diversified capabilities that L3Harris delivers on the Constellation-class Frigate program will distribute the power and propulsion needed to meet the U.S. Navy’s mission requirements throughout the world.

"We're excited by the opportunity to join the Fincantieri Marinette Marine team on the Frigate program and we look forward to bringing to bear industry-best speed, innovation and affordability as we deliver the advanced integrated capabilities that will ensure the Navy's ability to operate this ship with impunity upon any sea," said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris.

The Navy awarded Fincantieri Marinette Marine the contract to design and build the FFG, the Navy’s first new build in more than a decade. L3Harris will support Fincantieri at its Marinette, Wisc. shipyard, where it will build the frigate based on the company’s Italian FREMM multi-mission frigate.

L3Harris joins FFM’s other partners: GE Marine, Philly Gear, and Thrustmaster on this important naval program.

