Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Two Additional Navy Frigates

[By: Fincantieri Marine Group]

The Department of Defense announced today that Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded a contract valued at a billion dollars (USD) to build two additional Constellation-class Frigates, FFG 66 and FFG 67.

FMM received the contract for the lead ship of the Constellation-Class in April 2020, and since the Navy has exercised five options for follow-on vessels. This two-ship option is valued at $1,044,529,113, per the Pentagon announcement.

The lead ship, the future USS Constellation FFG 62, is under construction now at the newly revamped Wisconsin shipyard. With five ships waiting to be built and contract options for four more vessels, Fincantieri looks to be busy for years becoming the international reference point for small surface combatants.

“The team at Fincantieri Marine Group is committed to support the U.S. Navy, and the Constellation program will be the centerpiece of our portfolio for decades. Along with our partners and suppliers, we are going to deliver world-class warships.” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of FMG.

Check us out at www.WeBuildShips.com.