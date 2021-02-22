Fincantieri Marine Systems Teams with Motor-Services Hugo Stamp

By The Maritime Executive 02-22-2021 01:11:44

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America (FMSNA) has entered into a teaming agreement with Motor-Services Hugo Stamp (MSHS). An ANAB-accredited distributor and service center founded in 1983, MSHS distributes a wide range of products for the maritime and stationary power industries. FMSNA provides integrated propulsion systems, engineering, and sustainment services to government and commercial markets.

Rick Dinsmore, FMSNA Vice President and General Manager, commented on the significance of the alliance:

“We are excited to announce the teaming of FMSNA with Motor-Services Hugo Stamp (MSHS) to add the Fiat Powertrain Technologies (FPT) and Baudouin engine lines along with the Alamarin–Jet waterjets to the already successful Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM) and Fincantieri Marine Systems lineup,” he said. “MSHS’s long history of supporting the commercial marine market along with their extensive service network will allow FMSNA to better meet our Government and Military customer’s needs. FMSNA’s marine engines, propulsion integration services, and state-of-the-art electronic control and monitoring systems allow our customers a one-stop shop to meet their diverse and demanding service requirements.”

Officials from MSHS also commented on the teaming agreement:

“FMSNA is an excellent partner and this agreement exemplifies the alignment between organizations, our values and dedication to government and military customers,” stated Rodrigo Quilula, Vice President of MSHS.

Michele Laughlin-Payne, MSHS Director of Sales said, “We are beyond excited to team with Fincantieri Marine Systems N.A. Our relationship goes back a number of years and the FMSNA group is incredibly professional and reputable in our industry. We look forward to complementing their future plans as a strategic partner, providing our MSHS Group machinery room service expertise as well as the distribution of our globally recognized propulsion equipment through this agreement. This strategic partnership will be an added value for owners and operators of all sizes, for many years to come.”

The strategic alliance between the two industry leaders is a win-win and will add in-demand engine lines and components to the distributor’s product offering, and also will expand the reach and service network for FMSNA integrated marine systems and components. The expanded service capability, located in key fleet concentration areas, allows for rapid response to customer’s service needs and ensures maximum operational readiness of the fleet.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.