Fincantieri Marine Repair Awarded Navy Maintenance Contract

[By: Fincantieri Marine Repair]

Last Friday the Pentagon announced that Fincantieri Marine Repair was among nine companies awarded contracts for repair, maintenance and modernization of U.S. Navy’s non-nuclear surface ships homeported or visiting the Northwest United States.

The total value of the multiple award contract is a combined $943 million. The scope of work is for continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, and Chief of Naval Operations availabilities, which are short-term or less than 10-months in duration.

Fincantieri Marine Repair established its presence in Jacksonville, Fla. two years ago, to perform maintenance and repair for vessels stationed nearby in Mayport, Fla. The Navy intends to homeport the first Constellation-class Frigates in Everett, Washington; and this contract gives FMR the ability to compete for repair and maintenance opportunities in the Northwest, in addition to their work on the East Coast.