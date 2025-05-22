Fincantieri & Enra Energy Solutions Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement

[By: Fiincantieri]

On the occasion of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA), currently ongoing, Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions (EES) signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement to support the Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” strategic fleet renewal program. The signing took place in the presence of the Malaysian Minister of Defence, H.E. Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, and the Italian Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Defence, Hon. Matteo Perego di Cremnago, and wasformalized by Biagio Mazzotta, Chairman of Fincantieri, and Ikhlas Zainal, Chief Executive Officer of Enra Energy Solutions.

The initiative marks a key step in enhancing Malaysia’s naval capabilities while fostering significant national industrial participation. The agreement paves the way for a partnership focused on delivering and supporting next-generation naval vessels, including Multi Role Support Ships and Littoral Mission Ships batch 3. These platforms are designed to improve operational readiness and resilience amid an evolving regional security landscape.

Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups and a reference partner for the Italian and US navies, brings extensive expertise in high-tech naval platforms. The Group plays a pivotal role in international defence cooperation initiatives, contributing to programs across multiple allied nations. EES is a prominent Malaysian company with a proven track record in maintenance, repair, and logistical support services. Through this collaboration, EES will play a vital role in strengthening the local ecosystem of maritime defence solutions.

This partnership underlines Fincantieri’s broader commitment to developing long-term industrial cooperation with national players in strategic regions. It aims to integrate local capabilities into advanced defence programmes, generating added value through the transfer of technology, know-how, and industrial skills.

Biagio Mazzotta, Chairman of Fincantieri, commented: "Southeast Asia represents a key geography for the future of the maritime defence industry. Our collaboration with Enra Energy Solutions in Malaysia is a concrete step in building a robust industrial partnership that combines global experience with local excellence. We are proud to contribute to the Royal Malaysian Navy’s strategic vision and to support the development of a resilient local defence ecosystem."