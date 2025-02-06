Fincantieri Employee Engagement Increases for Second Year in a Row

[By Fincantieri]

Fincantieri, a global leader in high-complexity shipbuilding, presents the results of the 2024 Employee Engagement Survey, the third on a global scale, confirming the positive trend observed in recent years with a significant increase in all key indicators and an unprecedented level of participation. The engagement rate reached 84%, with over 17,500 employees involved and strong participation from the Group's shipyards, marking an increase of more than 9 percentage points compared to 2022.

The survey results, carried out by Mercer, a global leader in Human Capital consulting with over 400 client companies in Italy and 30,000 worldwide, show, for the second year in a row, improvements across all 11 dimensions analysed (including “ethics, culture, and values,” “safety,” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion”), with 9 of them in line with or above the manufacturing industry average.

The most significant figures reflecting the strong sense of belonging, pride, and dedication among Fincantieri employees is the engagement level, which reached 78%, showing a steady increase of 6% compared to 2022. This achievement allowed Fincantieri to surpass the target set in its Sustainability Plan two years ahead of schedule.

Driving this growth were parameters such as the perception of work as meaningful and motivating, the recognition of the importance of one’s contribution (+11 points above the industry average), the strengthening of the Group's identity, and the sense of belonging. In fact, 79% of employees stated they are proud to be part of Fincantieri and to contribute to its global excellence.

Another key and consistently growing indicator, is the confidence in the efficiency of the top management, which increased by 11% compared to 2022, showing significant improvement across all geographies and exceeding the industry average by 4%. This result is linked not only to the strong business performance but also to a growing sense of trust in the company's future (+6% compared to 2022) and a greater clarity on goals and strategy (+9% compared to 2022).

Luciano Sale, Executive Vice President Human Resources and Real Estate, stated: "The overview emerging from the company climate survey confirms the importance of a culture based on people’s participation, skill enhancement, and shared goals. The continuous improvement of the indicators encourages us to keep moving in this direction, promoting an inclusive, welcoming, innovative, and sustainably growth-oriented work environment, confident that the Group's success is also driven by talent and motivation."