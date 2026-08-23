Fincantieri and Viking Sign Contracts for Two New Ocean Ships

[By Fincantieri]



Fincantieri and Viking today announced that they have signed contracts for the construction of two new cruise ships, following the exercise of the options granted and announced in April 2025. Based on the successful features of the vessels previously built by the Group for the shipowner at its Italian shipyards, the new units will be built at Fincantieri's facility in Ancona and are scheduled for delivery in 2032.

The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered as large [1].

The new ships will be positioned in the small cruise ship segment, with a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons and accommodation for 998 passengers in 499 cabins. They will be built according to the latest environmental rules and navigation regulations and will be equipped with the most modern safety systems.

This latest order follows the contracts announced earlier this year for the construction of two new expedition vessels for Viking, confirming the sustained momentum of the cruise shipowner's fleet expansion program and the continuity of its shipbuilding plans with Fincantieri.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: “Today’s agreement marks another milestone in our long-standing partnership with Viking and serves as a powerful testament to the excellence and industrial expertise of our Ancona shipyard. Over the years, Ancona has proven to be an indispensable production hub for our Group, delivering highly sophisticated cruise ships that set the benchmark for technology, luxury and efficiency. Assigning these new builds to Ancona reinforces the strategic role of the site, supports high-value local employment and ensures long-term industrial continuity for our supply chain as we continue to shape the future of sustainable cruising”.

This latest order further reinforces a strong partnership, which now encompasses a total of 28 ships.

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[1] For Fincantieri, a large cruise agreement is an agreement representing a value between euro 500 million and euro 1 billion.

