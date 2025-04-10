Fincantieri and Accenture Announce the Launch of Fincantieri Ingenium

[By: Accenture]

Fincantieri, a global leader in complex shipbuilding, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN), one of the world’s leading professional services companies, have signed an agreement to establish Fincantieri Ingenium, a new joint venture. The company will be owned 70% by Fincantieri NexTech – a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group – and 30% by Accenture. The initiative stems from a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2024 and combines Fincantieri’s technological expertise in the naval sector with Accenture’s advanced digital capabilities and digital engineering and manufacturing expertise. The project is subject to customary regulatory clearances.

Fincantieri Ingenium has been created to accelerate digital transformation across the cruise, defense, and port infrastructure sectors. It will play a key role in executing the strategy outlined in Fincantieri Group’s Industrial Plan. The goal is to enhance the offering of digital services and systems based on recent advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence by optimizing the entire value chain through data utilization and process transformation.

The joint venture will integrate Accenture’s extensive experience in digital platforms, AI, connectivity and IoT, cybersecurity, and service design with Fincantieri’s deep technological know-how in the naval and defense industries. This powerful combination will enable the development of new technological capabilities and skills, while also attracting and training new talent.

Among the first strategic initiatives of the new company is the development of Navis Sapiens, a digital ecosystem designed for next-generation ships and the upgrade of existing fleets. The project spans three key dimensions: the creation of a portfolio of application services to optimize operational efficiency and lifecycle management for ships and onshore infrastructure; the development of a digital platform enabling these applications and advanced AI-driven functionalities, with a strong focus on cybersecurity; and a marketplace to facilitate the exchange of solutions - including those from third parties - to deliver high value-added services and enable new business models across the maritime ecosystem. The first ship equipped with Navis Sapiens is expected to enter service by the end of 2025.

In synergy with Navis Sapiens, the joint venture also plans to enhance real-time data exchange and connectivity between ships and onshore ecosystems - including ports and shipyards - through a sea-to-shore interoperability solution to increase cross-functional process efficiency. This project will help improve the competitiveness of Italian ports by optimizing performance across the entire maritime and land-based value chain.

All initiatives will be promoted with sustainability as a core pillar. The systems will be designed to reduce environmental impact through data-driven energy optimization, supporting shipowners in reducing fuel consumption. The initiatives already underway, as well as those to come, will generate significant value for Fincantieri, the national maritime ecosystem, and the country as a whole, with a positive impact on a global scale.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, said: "With Fincantieri Ingenium, we strengthen our leadership position in technological innovation applied to shipbuilding and the naval engineering industry. This joint venture represents a strategic step forward in accelerating the digitalization of the sector, leveraging artificial intelligence and the most advanced technologies. Thanks to the synergy with Accenture, we will develop cutting-edge solutions that will make our ships and infrastructures increasingly connected, efficient and sustainable, consolidating Fincantieri's role as a global leader in the sector."

Teodoro Lio, MU Lead for ICEG and CEO of Accenture Italy, commented: “We are excited about this joint venture with Fincantieri, which marks a significant step forward in maritime innovation and is a tangible example of collaboration between two organizations committed to transforming the market and creating new value. With Fincantieri Ingenium, we are combining our respective strengths to shape new operating models that will transform maritime operations through innovative technologies.”