Fincantieri & Amazon Web Services Team To Power Digitization Of Italy

Fincantieri and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the digital innovation and technological development of Italy, essential for the growth of the country.

The two companies will support the implementation of “Digital Italy 2026”. This plan defines the specific objectives and priorities of the country’s and of the Public Administration’s digitization and that is part of National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The companies will support this plan by collaborating in the creation of a series of joint projects and by raising awareness as well as fostering education on cloud technologies and their potential for the country’s growth.

In particular, the two companies emphasize the strategic importance of cloud computing as the engine that will power the digital transformation of the country thanks to its reliability, efficiency, sustainability, security and scalability. The companies will cooperate in the creation of an ecosystem to provide technological and infrastructural solutions to institutions, public administration, citizens and companies, strengthening the country’s National Cyber Security Perimeter and digital sovereignty.

The collaboration will leverage Fincantieri Group’s skills in defense, electronics, advanced systems, information technology and cybersecurity, and AWS’s proven experience as the backbone of institutions, large companies, SMEs and start-ups that are powering their innovation processes through the use of cloud.

AWS has a long history of investment in the country. In April 2020 AWS launched data centers in Italy with the opening of the AWS Europe (Milan) Region. The AWS Region in Italy meets the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection, and allows customers with data residency requirements to store their content in Italy with the assurance that they retain complete ownership and sovereignty over their data and it will not move unless they choose to move it. Additionally, customers can further ensure complete control over the location of their data through hybrid and customized cloud solutions.

Max Peterson, Vice President of World Wide Public Sector at AWS said: “We are proud to start this collaboration with the Fincantieri Group, a symbol of the Italian excellence”. Peterson added: “The AWS cloud infrastructure we launched in Italy last year allows public governance located on Italian soil as well as making it even easier for Italian organizations to reinvent and evolve customers’ and citizens’ experiences. Together with Fincantieri, our goal is to power Italy’s digital transformation and its economic growth through the use of the most advanced cloud technologies”.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: “We consider this collaboration an extremely important one. By teaming up with AWS – a leader in the global IT revolution –, our Group will implement new technologies even more extensively, by testing the more innovative solutions and decisively accelerating its digital transition process”. Bono added: “Moreover, together we will have the chance to offer our wealth of expertise, experience and training to support government-promoted initiatives, among which are those concerning the modernization of the public administration sector, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. This will allow us to actively provide a contribution as part of the collaborative process that pools together the best productive forces in the Nation to achieve some of the crucial goals in this recovery stage”.

Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, small and medium businesses and government organizations—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. AWS arrived in Italy for the first time in 2012 and continued its commitment to the country with the opening of the new AWS Europe (Milan) Region in 2020.

