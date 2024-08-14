Final Line-Up Announced for the Nautical Institute's 2024 Annual Conference

[By: The Nautical Institute]

The Nautical Institute (Singapore Branch) is pleased to announce the final speaker line-up and agenda for its 2024 Annual Conference, a cornerstone event at the Singapore Safety at Sea Week. This year’s conference, themed "Charting a Greener World – Dealing with Sustainability, Emergency Preparedness, and Seafarer Well-being," comes at a critical time for the maritime industry, as recent high-profile maritime casualties underscore the pressing need for innovative solutions and proactive dialogue.

In response to these recent incidents, this year’s conference will bring together industry leaders to tackle critical topics in sustainability and emergency preparedness, ensuring the maritime sector is well-equipped to navigate the challenges ahead.

The conference will commence with opening remarks from Mr. Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), highlighting the significance of maritime safety and innovation in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. This will be followed by the keynote address by Jeremy Sutton, CEO of Swire Shipping, who will provide critical insights into the industry’s trajectory towards a more sustainable future.

The morning session will feature a dynamic panel discussion on Managing the Green Wave, moderated by Mark Cameron, Managing Director (Asia) at Ardmore Shipping. Panellists include representatives from Swire Shipping, Intertanko, the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), the Singapore Maritime Academy and Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore. This session will explore the industry's shift towards greener technologies and the associated crew risks and challenges.

The afternoon sessions will tackle critical issues of emergency preparedness and seafarer wellbeing. Panel 2: Emergency Preparedness - Are We Ready for Green Emergencies? will bring together experts such as Toby Stephens, Head of Shipping at HFW, who will be moderating the session and key figures from UK P&I Club, Solis Marine, Executive Ship Management, and SMIT, to explore the industry’s readiness for environmental emergencies and the complexities introduced by alternative fuels and hazardous cargoes.

The day will conclude with Panel 3: The Changing World - Current Issues Affecting Seafarers, moderated by Capt. Yves Vandenborn of NorthStandard. This panel will focus on the human element of maritime operations, addressing seafarer rights, mental wellness, and the future of a diverse and skilled workforce. Yves will be accompanied by panellists from ASP Ships Group, Hafnia, OneCare Group and Asia Legal LLC.

Along the three main panels, there will be short presentations by senior representatives from ITOPF, The Nautical Institute, Marine Stewards, T&T Salvage Asia, Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration, Navozyme, and Mission to Seafarers.

Reflecting its commitment to sustainability, the Nautical Institute is not only discussing green initiatives but also implementing them. The conference will be a model of sustainability, with sustainably sourced food and no single-use plastics. In a move that underscores the Institute’s dedication to marine conservation, traditional speaker mementos have been replaced with sponsorship of coral nubbins to be planted in local waters, ensuring a lasting positive impact on our oceans.

A detailed programme along with the line-up of speakers can be found here: https://reg.eventnook.com/ event/NI2024