Fin Removal Marks Milestone for Babcock Submarine Dismantling Project

[By: Babcock International Group]

Babcock International Group (Babcock) has reached a major milestone on the demonstrator programme to fully dismantle and recycle a UK decommissioned nuclear-powered submarine, with the first major cut made on the demonstrator submarine’s exterior.

Led by the Babcock team at the company’s facility in Rosyth, the fin, from the decommissioned submarine Swiftsure, was expertly removed and carefully lifted to the dock bottom, marking a poignant moment in the final stages of her lifecycle.

Working in close collaboration with the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE), contractor KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services UK Ltd and Rolls Royce, Swiftsure will be the first of the UK’s decommissioned submarines to be fully dismantled by the end of 2026, adopting a world-first methodology to disposal. An estimated 90% of Swiftsure’s total weight will be recycled, with some of the high-quality steel repurposed into components for future Royal Navy submarines.

As part of Babcock’s wider through-life support to the UK Royal Navy’s submarine fleet, the current work on Swiftsure lays the foundation for a proven, long-term and sustainable dismantling programme.

Harry Holt, Chief Executive of our Nuclear Sector, said: “Reaching this significant milestone sets a strong foundation for an enduring commitment that supports both national security and environmental responsibility and is testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams, as we look to provide a safe and secure solution to the dismantling of the UK’s decommissioned nuclear submarines.”

Sir Chris Gardner KBE, CEO of the Submarine Delivery Agency, said: “To see the fin of Swiftsure removed is a significant marker of progress in the Defence Nuclear Enterprise’s Submarine Dismantling Project. Our colleagues continue to work tirelessly alongside our industry partners in Rosyth to deliver a proven dismantling method using this demonstrator vessel. My thanks go to everyone involved in this ground- breaking work.”

Lorraine Russell, Senior Responsible Owner for the Submarine Disposals Programme, said: "The Project showcases our commitment to sustainable disposal practices. By recycling materials wherever possible, we're ensuring these vessels that served the nation so well continue to provide value even after decommissioning."