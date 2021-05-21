Fieldmade AS Signs JIP with Equinor and Siemens Energy

In a major development for the O&G sector, Norwegian start-up, Fieldmade AS, has entered into the country’s first Additive Manufacturing (AM) Joint Industry Project (JIP) contract with Equinor and Siemens Energy. The JIP will cover the development and implementation of a digital inventory ecosystem within the energy sector. This system will integrate the advantages of on-demand 3D printing, with both end-user requirements and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) intellectual property protections.

Fieldmade AS CEO, Christian Duun Norberg said “Additive Manufacturing (AM) has now developed to the point where we can print most of the critical parts the energy sector end-users like Equinor need. As long as there is a digital file of a part, we can reproduce it. This reduces the need for large spare part inventories, it increases the lifespan of equipment at risk of being obsolete, and greatly reduces the length of the supply chain and the potential length of down time.

“However, the hard part in this fundamental change to the way spare part supply chains are managed is ensuring that all parties interests are protected. Companies like Equinor want parts quickly and reliably; OEMs like Siemens Energy want to make sure their IP is protected, and that part-quality is assured. What makes this project unique is that we have successfully brought together OEM, manufacturing, and end user perspectives.”

The JIP will enable on-demand, small batch production of spare parts and will be a proof-of-concept for the inclusion of more OEMs and end users.

Brede Lærum, Head of AM strategy and implementation at Equinor said “Equinor has been a driving force for the modernization and digitization of the O&G spare-parts supply chain, but to really get full value out of this technology we have needed to work with like-minded OEMs and manufacturers. AM and digital parts libraries will result in cost savings through smaller inventory volumes and reducing costs and risks of late life and obsolescence.

“As Equinor moves to zero carbon and increases its renewables presence, reducing the environmental impact of equipment production and the transport of parts through the supply chain will become increasingly important.”

Norberg concluded “The significance of this JIP cannot be understated. AM and digitization are going to, are already, profoundly changing the way every energy companies operates. Majors, contractors, and OEMs need to see this as an opportunity rather than a threat, because the advantages and flexibility this offers are unprecedented.”



