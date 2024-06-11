FHG Marine Engineering, Inc. is the New Boll & Kirch Distributor for USA

[By: FHG Marine Engineering, Inc.]

FHG Marine Engineering, Inc. (FHG) announces that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Boll Filter Corporation (Boll Filter), the US subsidiary of Boll & Kirch GmbH. Through the distribution agreement, FHG will provide service, retrofits and spare parts to marine, energy, industrial, and water treatment applications within the USA.

In partnership with Boll Filter, FHG delivers the most effective and environmentally friendly filtration solutions available in the market today, supported by the FHG team of factory trained and certified technicians, and OEM spare parts.

“Boll Filter solutions are the best in class, and we are proud to partner with Boll Filter to support our customers in maintaining the highest quality filtration and fluid management through parts and service.” shared Richard Grennen, CEO, FHG Marine Engineering, Inc.

“We are delighted to partner with FHG Marine Engineering to support Boll Filter applications throughout the USA. We look forward to developing this market with FHG and serving our customers with the highest level of support in parts and service.” stated Rodrigo Quilula, General Manager, USA Southeast, Boll Filter Corporation.