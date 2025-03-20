Ferguson Marine Names New CEO Graeme Thomson

Scottish shipbuilder Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Thomson, following an extensive search process. Graeme will officially take up the position on Thursday 1 May 2025, following on from former interim CEO, John Petticrew.

Graeme joins Ferguson Marine from international aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services business, Babcock, where he has been Programme Director since 2019, overseeing the delivery of the Type 31 Royal Navy frigate programme.

He brings with him over 20 years’ experience within shipbuilding, construction and energy sectors. He has demonstrable skill in leading the delivery of complex and high value programmes, major operational improvements and workforce expansion projects. Prior to joining Babcock, Graeme worked as Senior Programme Director at Ledcor, Vice President of Programme Management at Seaspan Shipyards and Programme Director at BAE Systems.

Graeme will take up the position as CEO of Ferguson Marine at a pivotal time, with his main priority to oversee the delivery of the CalMac ferry MV Glen Rosa and secure a sustainable and long-term future for the yard.

Graeme Thomson, incoming CEO of Ferguson Marine, said:

“I’m thoroughly excited and enthused to be taking on the role as Chief Executive Officer of Ferguson Marine, a cornerstone of Scotland’s rich maritime history and an important employer in Inverclyde. The business, and its people, have faced challenging times but as we look forward, we must focus on delivering key contracts that demonstrate our capability to exceed expectations and build world class ships on the Clyde. This, and our commitment to build a better culture based on accountability and robust governance, will enable us to put past issues behind us, restore the reputation of Ferguson Marine and realise its potential as a leader in global shipbuilding. I’m looking forward to getting to know the team better and working together to modernise the yard and get it fit for the future so we can face up to the demands of the shipbuilding market for years to come.”

Andrew Miller, Chairman of the Board at Ferguson Marine, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Graeme Thomson as our new CEO. Graeme is a trusted and experienced leader with a sharp and intelligent business focus. He brings to the role a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record for delivery in the shipbuilding and construction industry. He joins us at a crucial time for our business and the Board believes he will be instrumental in achieving the goals set out in our strategy and, crucially, will deliver long-term growth for Ferguson Marine.”

