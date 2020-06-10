Fast On-site Emergency Repairs Allow Vessels to Keep Sailing

By The Maritime Executive 06-10-2020 03:39:09

We offer fast on-site repairs in emergency situations. Our offices have fully operational fast response centers and our teams are ready to mobilize immediately for a wide range of operations. We remain at your disposal throughout the summer, 24/7 because we know how important it is to have someone you can rely on at all times.



There are many unfortunate events that can stop a ship from sailing. Ships with a leaking stern tube are often not allowed to enter ports. A vessel can be tied up after a collision or a malfunctioning rudder can prevent safe maneuvering. Going to drydock is obviously not an option in such cases. Arranging the vessel to be unloaded at sea is an organizational and financial disaster for the owner. On top of this it does not solve the problem, because the damaged ship is still unable to leave its location.



We can perform routine repairs as well as permanent underwater repairs to thrusters, propellers, rudders, stern tube seals and damaged or corroded hulls. We create drydock-like conditions around the affected area to perform these operations on-site and within the shortest possible time frame. This allows the vessel to sail again. In most cases a permanent repair can be performed and no follow-up is needed. If this is not possible, a class approved temporary solution is offered. The ship can then continue its schedule and go to drydock at a more convenient time and location.



Examples of emergency repairs performed by our teams can be read n our brandnew website: here, here and here. You can also download our info brochure which gives an overview of the many repairs our teams can carry out underwater.



Contact us 24/7 if you need immediate assistance. Our technical department is ready to create a tailor-made solution for your specific needs.

