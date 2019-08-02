Fairplay Towage Adds New ASD Tug to its Fleet

The Hamburg based FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group (FTG) has taken a new ASD Tug FAIRPLAY XV into a long term Bareboat Charter.

The tug is owned by ‘Neue Schlepp Louis Meyer’ of Hamburg and been commissioned under the Name ‘JAN’ before she was handed over to FTG.

FAIRPLAY XV is a DAMEN2411 type tug providing a total of 5000 BHP and a bollard pull of 70 tons. Built at the Damen Yard in Guangzhou/China the tug was completed in Stellendam/The Netherlands to comply with both FAIRPLAY’s special requirements and the German flag state regulations.

FAIRPLAY XV is classed under the rules of DNV GL and certified FiFi 1 class tug providing 2 x 1.200 m³/h. The compact design of 24m length over all and a breadth of 11 m qualifies the tug to assist large container vessels but also to work in the locks of the Kiel Canal as well as the narrow harbor basins.

FAIRPLAY XV is the third tug of the Damen2411 design following the tugs BUGSIER 22 and PETER already working successfully under the FTG flag.

“The FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group is expanding and consequently we need powerful tugs, which can assign most flexible to any given operational area, to provide our clients with a highly reliable service whenever needed. FAIRPLAY XV tug is a very good example of a versatile tug”, says Walter Collet , Managing Director of the FARPLAY TOWAGE Group.

THE FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group is a privately owned towage enterprise formed by FAIRPLAY Towage founded in 1905, BUGSIER Towage, which became a part of FTG in 2017 and the Dutch Multraship Group. The company operates towage services in 29 European ports beside its offshore support service activities for the European Oil & Gas Industry. A fleet of 3 Emergency Towing Vessels (ETV) is operated under operational control of the German government along with 4 Oil Recovery/Pollution Control vessels, which are stationed along the German coastline.

FTG has 2 boarding teams on 24/7 call to either assist the crew of a ship in distress or to board an abandoned ship. Currently a fleet of more than 100 tugs fly the flag of the FTG.

FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group is on the doorstep to enter the Spanish market after filing the necessary applications to obtain an operational license on the Canary Islands/Spain.

