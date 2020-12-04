Fairbanks Morse Acquires Breco International Inc.

By The Maritime Executive 12-04-2020

Fairbanks Morse, a leading provider of solutions that are powering the world forward, has acquired Breco International Inc., a leading diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider. The move will expand service markets for Fairbanks Morse with commercial marine, oil and gas and locomotive, and will add service support for customers.

“Breco has an established track record of being customer-focused and operationally efficient and we are pleased to bring the Breco team and assets into Fairbanks Morse,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “This acquisition opens up service markets for Fairbanks Morse and we intend to continue Breco’s business model of providing fast, cost-competitive solutions to customers.”

Breco International Inc. is a diesel engine parts and service company specializing in the ALCO brand. The company will continue to supply ALCO parts under the Breco name out of it's Houston location, which includes a machine and engine rebuild shop. Breco has a large inventory of new and remanufactured engine replacement parts at its warehouse in Gig Harbor, Washington. Since 2001, Breco has offered diesel engine repairs and rebuilding on site and in the field.

“We are very proud of the successful business that we built over nearly two decades,” said Billy Rodgers, Owner of Breco International Inc. “We are confident that Fairbanks Morse will not only continue to provide the exceptional customer service for which we are known, but will grow the business as well.”

This acquisition follows Fairbanks Morse’s recent asset purchase agreement with Globe Turbocharger Specialties, Inc. Both moves demonstrate the company’s focus on providing critical aftermarket solutions and support to its customers.

