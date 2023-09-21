Facilitating Digital Collaboration with Introduction of Dualog® Seafarer

Dualog® Seafarer serves as a bridge that connects your company with its ship staff

[By: Dualog]

In response to the evolving needs of the shipping industry to better connect with ship staff, we are thrilled to unveil our latest innovation, Dualog® Seafarer—a groundbreaking service empowering shipping companies and their crewing departments to implement enhanced crew communication and management strategies.



The maritime landscape has seen significant transformations in recent times, with the need for seamless communication and efficient crew management at the forefront and with crew welfare and crew retention as central key performance indicators. Recognising these challenges, Dualog® Seafarer emerges as a solution that addresses the pain points faced by shipping companies, providing all crew members with trustworthy corporate digital identities. This will bring unprecedented cohesion, security, and productivity to crew engagement.



Unified Communication Solution for Maritime Excellence

Dualog® Seafarer serves as a bridge that connects your company with its ship staff, ensuring that corporate communication is no longer fragmented. Gone are the days of relying on private, non-verified email addresses for sensitive business communication. Dualog® Seafarer provides all ship staff with individual email addresses under a single corporate domain. The service delivers a streamlined and professional means of engagement while creating a sense of belonging that enhances crew satisfaction.



Log in Once, Work Everywhere

Navigating through a multitude of portals has been an administrative headache for crewing departments and IT personnel. Dualog® Seafarer’s digital identity brings single sign-on (SSO) capabilities to remedy this challenge. Ship staff can now access all relevant portals with a single set of credentials, eliminating the inconvenience of multiple login IDs while enhancing security and compliance with industry regulations.



Enhanced Cybersecurity and Data Control

The maritime industry demands rigorous cybersecurity measures. Dualog® Seafarer reinforces enterprise-grade cybersecurity within its platform, offering the ability to enforce two-factor/multi-factor authentication (2FA/MFA) policies for heightened protection.



Companies are given exceptional security when they implement Dualog® Seafarer as they automatically benefit from the protection offered by MailDefence, Dualog's state-of-the-art email scanner already protecting many of the world's leading shipping companies. This addresses concerns surrounding account security, data mining, and phishing attacks while ensuring that companies have control over sensitive data.



Seamless Crew Management System Integration

A seamless workflow is essential for efficient crew management. Dualog® Seafarer supports this by effortlessly integrating with existing Crew Management Systems (CMS). This integration ensures that information flows flawlessly between systems, enhancing coordination and simplifying administrative processes for management and ship staff.



"We understand the intricacies of crew communication in the maritime industry. Dependence on private, unverified email accounts for official correspondence and work messages raises significant security concerns. Dualog® Seafarer provides each crew member with a dedicated and verified digital identity, introducing a new era of efficient communication and easy access to vital digital tools. Beyond security and professionalism, it's about empowering our seafaring colleagues," explains Mikael Johannessen, Product Manager at Dualog.



To learn more about this groundbreaking solution, visit dualog.com/seafarer.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.