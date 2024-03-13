Eyesea and Aurora Expeditions Record First Pollution Data from Antarctica

[By: Eyesea]

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Eyesea, a global maritime pollution mapping initiative, and Aurora Expeditions, a leading expedition travel company, have successfully recorded Eyesea’s first in-app marine pollution data reports from Antarctica. This effort marks a significant milestone in the project’s pollution monitoring reach and underscores the importance of preserving the pristine ecosystems of the southernmost continent.

Eyesea, known for its innovative use of technology to report and manage maritime pollution, partnered with Aurora Expeditions to test the performance of the Eyesea app in remote locations, measure clean- up work, and to assess the presence of pollutants in the region, providing valuable insights into pollution’s impact on one of the world's last untouched frontiers.

The expedition, led by the crew of Aurora Expeditions' vessel the Sylvia Earle, recorded pollution through the Eyesea app. "This collaborative effort between Eyesea and Aurora Expeditions is developing into a groundbreaking achievement in the field of pollution monitoring," said Graeme Somerville-Ryan, Co-founder at Eyesea. Aurora has helped us test our app’s capabilities around GPS reception in very remote areas and delayed data upload. The data collected will not only enhance our understanding of the environmental challenges facing Antarctica but will also serve as a vital tool for conservation efforts and future policy decisions driven by data."

Aurora Expeditions, recognized for its dedication to sustainable and responsible travel, expressed its commitment to using its vessels, crews, and geographic reach to advocate for the protection and preservation of Antarctica.

"Our crews and passengers typically recover any pollution they encounter on our voyages, when and where conditions safely allow. It is exciting to have partnered with Eyesea, and this partnership is another example of how the travel industry can participate and lead in sustainability initiatives," said Hayley Peacock-Gower, Chief Marketing Officer at Aurora Expeditions. "As a company we are deeply invested in responsible tourism, we believe that it is our duty to contribute to the preservation of the world's most delicate ecosystems."

The collaboration between Eyesea and Aurora Expeditions highlights the potential for technology and responsible tourism to drive positive change in safeguarding the planet's marine environments. The recorded pollution data will be made publicly accessible, fostering transparency and encouraging global collaboration in the ongoing efforts to preserve Antarctica's unique biodiversity.