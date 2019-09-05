ExxonMobil Signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CMES

ExxonMobil Marine Limited (hereinafter referred to as "ExxonMobil") and China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CMES") have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement, stating that ExxonMobil and CMES will leverage their respective advantages to comprehensively deepen their cooperation.

At the signing ceremony, both sides reflected on their successful cooperation over the past five years. Since the signing of the Marine Lubricant Cooperation Framework Agreement at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) last year, the two sides have closely cooperated in the areas of ship chartering, marine fuels & lubricant supply, technical leadership and corporate collaboration. Based on the former cooperation agreement, the two sides will continue to expand cooperation and conduct a series of joint projects in fields including digital transformation, advanced engines, lubricants & fuels dialogues and on-board training support.

“CMES always adheres to the concept of prioritizing quality and customer focus, the principle of creating a better future by leveraging mutual benefits and win-win situations, and the guiding paths of cooperation and open mindedness. We continue to produce successful business cooperation with ExxonMobil on ship chartering and marine lubricant procurement,” said Xie Chunlin, Chairman and CEO of CMES. “The signing of this strategic cooperation framework agreement will further strengthen communication with ExxonMobil. Both sides will leverage their respective advantages, continuously deepening and expanding areas of cooperation."

Pamela Skaufel, Director of ExxonMobil Aviation and Marine Lubricants concurred, “We have great confidence in cooperating with CMES and will provide them with comprehensive support. We firmly believe that both sides will move forwards, formulating a deeper strategic partnership in the future. “

Both parties hold friendly discussions at the signing ceremony

Representatives from both sides participated in the signing ceremony, which featured Director of ExxonMobil Aviation and Marine Lubricants Pamela Skaufel, General Manager of North Asia Marine Lubricants Oliver Gao, Regional Sales Manager of Asia Pacific Fuels Koh Sing Liang, Chairman and CEO of CMES Xie Chunlin, President of CMES Wang Yongxin, Vice President of CMES Yan Wushan, Vice President of CMES Xu Hui, Assistant of CEO of CMES Hu Bin and Technical Director of CMES Wu Jianyi.

ExxonMobil was also invited to attend the delivery and naming ceremony of CMES vessel New Vision, which was held at the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC) dock, where the representatives boarded the vessel for a tour. New Vision — a super-large intelligent crude oil tanker — is the fifth vessel with a loading capacity of 308,000 tons to be built by DSIC for CMES. The vessel is an energy-saving and eco-friendly very large crude carrier (VLCC) specially designed for China Merchants Group with anti-sand functionality. As a product boasting cutting-edge technology, New Vision marks a milestone in the development of smart vessels.

Image top: Ms. Pamela Skaufel (seventh from the right), Director of ExxonMobil Aviation and Marine Lubricants, Mr. Xie Chunlin (eighth from the left), Chairman and CEO of China Merchants Energy Shipping, and representatives from both sides share a group photo at the signing ceremony

