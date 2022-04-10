Extension of the Management Board at Hatecke Group

From April 2022 onwards, the Hatecke Group reinforces its Management Board: Mandus Witt will henceforth complement Peter Hatecke within the management of the Hatecke GmbH. The 35-year-old, who earned Master‘s degrees of Business Administration and of Business Law, will provide his expertise based on eight years experience in advising midcap family businesses. Most recently, he has been working as a Senior Manager for the consulting firm FTI-Andersch. During this time, his focus was on the set up and the improvement of commercial structures and processes, mainly for plant engineering and project businesses.

"I am glad to serve the management team of the Hatecke Group and its employees as a Managing Director from now on. Undoubtedly, the company is a role model for the perfect blend of down-to-earth attitude and the power to innovate. Across the world our customers value foremost the reliability, quality and flexibility of our work. Creating an environment that ensures profitable, sustainable growth and that attracts young talents for our business is what I consider as my key task.“ he says. Peter Hatecke adds: „With Mandus Witt, we are pleased to have gained an experienced leadership personality, who is rooted in our region and profoundly qualified at the same time. The extension of our management team by his commercial expertise is a substantial milestone towards the next generation taking over leadership and it releases capacities for strategic growth and innovation within the whole group.“



