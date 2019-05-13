Ex-USCG Commandant Thad Allen Joins HudsonAnalytix

By MarEx 2019-05-13 21:59:42

Cynthia Hudson, CEO of HudsonAnalytix, announced today that Admiral Thad Allen, U.S. Coast Guard retired, has joined their operation as a Senior Executive Advisor. Admiral Allen served as the 23rd Commandant of the Coast Guard from 2006 to 2010. He will be focusing on risk management for the global maritime transportation sector served by Hudson. Focus areas include regulatory and policy issues, crisis response and disaster management, environmental compliance, and cyber risk to shipping, ports, and supply chains.

“Considering the rapid technological changes in the maritime industry today, it is opportune that ADM Allen is in a position to lend his considerable talents to navigate the associated challenges to existing legal and regulatory frameworks, business doctrines, and operating procedures. Hudson is honored he has chosen to work with our organization to lend his insight and thought leadership to identifying and pursuing positive strategies and solutions for our industry.” stated Ms. Hudson. “In periods of significant national crisis or disruption, ADM Allen has consistently demonstrated strategic leadership and delivered results”

Admiral Allen was the lead federal official for the responses to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and served as National Incident Commander for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He also directed Coast Guard operations in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and the Haitian Earthquake. He is an internationally recognized expert in crisis leadership, emergency management, maritime safety and security, and homeland security. He is widely sought for his expertise in addressing large scale, complex disasters and operational challenges that require unity of effort among diverse stakeholders.

“I am pleased to join the HudsonAnalytix Team,” Allen commented. “The dynamic issues associated with rapidly advancing technology and complex global supply chains create significant opportunities and associated risks in marine transportation systems. Traditional approaches to enterprise risk management and incident response are being challenged by greater complexity and scale. The advantage will go to those who create the art of the possible faster than others. The HudsonAnalytix Team is poised to do that.”

A 1971 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy, Admiral Allen also holds Master Degrees from The George Washington University and MIT Sloan School. He has been awarded honorary doctorate degrees from The George Washington University, George Mason University, Georgetown University, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the National Defense University, and the National Graduate School.

Admiral Allen’s collaboration with HudsonAnalytix is effective immediately.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.