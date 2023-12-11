EWE Cruises, Deltamarin & Tillberg Design of Sweden receive AiP from DNV

[By: Deltamarin]

A new expedition cruise vessel project, developed by EWE cruises, Deltamarin and Tillberg design of Sweden, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV. The project was published at Marintec Shanghai on December 7, 2023, alongside the presentation of AiP certificates to the involved parties.

The innovative 17,000 GRT vessel is designed for 200 passengers for worldwide service, covering both Arctic and tropical regions. One of its unique design features is the full capacity for simultaneous Zodiac expedition trips for all passengers.

Environmental friendliness is the key design criterion of the vessel, which is fitted with state-of-the-art technology for green operations. The design of the vessel has been developed jointly by the owner EWE cruises, naval architect Deltamarin, architectural designer Tillberg of Sweden, and in close collaboration with Chinese Polar Guide Association.

The approval from DNV proves that the design basis for the project is compliant with prevailing rules and regulations.