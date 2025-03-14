EverWind Invests in New Low-Emission Tugboats Built by Damen

EverWind Fuels announced an investment of approximately $50 million to launch a new three-vessel fleet of advanced, lower-emission tugboats in the Strait of Canso. The modernized vessels will help enhance maritime sustainability, improve infrastructure reliability, and support green shipping corridors in Nova Scotia. This project, one of the largest private sector investments in the Strait of Canso in the last 50 years, will have a significant impact on the local economy, creating good long-term jobs and leveraging the experience and expertise of local skilled workers to strengthen Nova Scotia’s position as a leader in sustainable maritime operations.

The investment will be supported by an expansion of EverWind’s Marine Team by approximately 15 new local employees responsible for safety and tugboat operations. These new advanced vessels will be owned locally and will replace EverWind’s contracted fleet of three tugboats which were built between 1992 and 2004, aligning with Canada’s clean energy transition and reinforcing EverWind’s commitment to innovation, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The state-of-the-art vessels are required to facilitate specialized operations associated with the transportation of green hydrogen and ammonia produced at Point Tupper, establishing a regional export hub to reach lucrative clean fuel markets. The vessels will continue to be used to support existing industries operating in the Strait of Canso, serving as a valuable asset in the local marine sector.

Purpose-built and designed for local use, the new tugboats are expected to arrive in the summer of 2025 and will be in full compliance with International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier III emissions standards, the most stringent emissions standards for the international marine industry. These standards were designed to improve air quality and protect public health by controlling emissions from ships.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the new vessels will be significantly lower than the current fleet, delivering reduction of approximately 80 per cent in nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 25 per cent in CO2, significantly lowering the environmental impact of marine operations in the Strait of Canso. EverWind is working with its maritime partners on a longterm plan to further transition its tugboats toward zero carbon emissions as EverWind’s renewable power generation and ammonia production projects come online.

The Point Tupper Marine Terminal plays a vital role in supporting safe, efficient maritime operations with its critical infrastructure. EverWind’s new low-emission vessels will strengthen port capabilities while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and delivering tangible economic benefits to Strait Area communities.

Quotes

Trent Vichie, Founder and CEO, EverWind

“This investment is a critical step in enabling large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production with our international partners. By integrating new advanced tugboats into our operations following the strictest IMO emissions standards we’re ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime logistics that support the international transition to clean energy. EverWind is proud to lead the charge in building the infrastructure needed to position Nova Scotia as a key global hub for green hydrogen and ammonia exports.”

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

“This investment by EverWind is a testament to the positive impact that innovative technologies can have on our environment and our communities. By supporting cleaner maritime transportation, we're not only creating jobs for our youth and strengthening our economy but also ensuring a more sustainable future for Cape Breton Island.”

David Hart, Manager, Point Tupper Marine Services

“EverWind’s leadership in green shipping will have a lasting impact on our region. These new vessels will support local industry, create jobs, and move us forward setting new standards for sustainable marine operations in Nova Scotia.”

Lois Landry, Richmond County Warden and Councillor for District 2

“This investment is a significant win for our local communities, creating stable, long-term jobs in the Strait Area and strengthening rural economies. By leveraging the skills and expertise of our local workforce, EverWind is ensuring that the benefits of its green hydrogen and ammonia projects remain right here in our region, supporting families, businesses, and future generations.”

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Mayor, Port Hawkesbury

“EverWind’s investment is great news for our community, creating new, good, long-term jobs and strengthening our local economy. The Strait of Canso has long been a hub for industry and innovation, and these new vessels will ensure that tradition continues while paving the way for future clean energy development. This project is a key step in building a stronger, more sustainable future for our region, and I’m excited to see the opportunities it will bring for local workers, businesses, and families in our community.”

Quick Facts

The new fleet of vessels will consist of a Damen ASD 3212 Tug and two Damen RSD 2513 Tugs. Damen was selected to build the new fleet after an extensive selection process. The vessels will measure 32 metres and 25 metres in length, with 80 tonnes and 65 tonnes of bollard pull, providing greater maneuverability and power to the Strait of Canso maritime operations.

The Strait of Canso is a critical hub for global trade, known for its world-class, deep-water, ice-free berths, strategic location, and established industrial base. The region is home to some of Atlantic Canada’s largest industrial users, supporting energy production, manufacturing, and international shipping.