Everllence Signs Engineering Design Agreement with Hudong-Zhonghua

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has signed an EDA (Engineering Design Agreement) with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. – the major, Chinese, state?owned company based in Shanghai – regarding the development of a 180,000 cubic-metre class LNG carrier featuring an Everllence DFE+ (Dual-Fuel, Electric+) propulsion system.

The partners see the potential to enable and promote more environmentally friendly and efficient LNG shipping, especially in light of ever-stricter IMO CII emission requirements. Previously, Hudong and Everllence have collaborated on the delivery of 10 conventional DFDE (Dual-Fuel Diesel Electric) LNG carriers.

The EDA was signed on June 5th 2026 by Yang Chunhua – Technical Centre Deputy Director of Hudong-Zhonghua, while Pan Ke – Head of Sales & Projects, Four-Stroke China – represented Everllence.

Song Wei, Chief Technical Engineer of Hudong-Zhonghua, said: “Decarbonisation is an obvious development trend in the shipping industry. Ship owners are currently faced with unprecedented challenges and uncertainties as they are fighting to achieve the GHG Net Zero Emissions by 2050. We are very glad to work together with Everllence to develop the hybrid-electric propulsion solution with high efficiency on LNG carriers, which shall provide more options for ship owners.”

Dominik Thoma, Global Manager LNG Cargo, Everllence said: “Nowadays, individual technology providers can only achieve marginal efficiency improvements. Accordingly, for bigger gains, shipyards and engine manufacturers need to work closely together. Hudong-Zhonghua – as a market leader within the construction of LNG Carriers – and Everllence – as market leader in the design and manufacture of four-stroke engines – possess the joint capabilities to bring propulsion systems to the next level.”