Everllence Main Engines Bound for BC Ferries Newbuilds

[By: Everllence]

British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. (BC Ferries) has selected four shipsets of 2 × 6L32/44CR + 2 × 8L32/44CR main engines in connection with the construction of four double-ended newbuild ferries for its fleet. China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard Co., Ltd. will build the vessels with the first of the new vessels expected to enter service in 2029, and with all four operational by 2031.

The four ferries comprise a New Major Vessel (NMV) class designed to replace aging vessels on the company’s busiest routes. Representing BC Ferries’ largest-ever capital investment, the NMVs are being built with future sustainability in mind, and designed to support fully electric operations when the necessary infrastructure becomes available.

Ed Hooper, Head of Fleet Renewal at BC Ferries, said “Our work with Everllence Canada is an important milestone on our fleet-renewal journey, as well as our move toward greater efficiency and lower emissions. The 32/44CR engines provide proven performance and operational flexibility, and the long-term local service support from PrimeServ Canada helps ensure reliability and in-province technical capacity as we introduce these new vessels.”

Vamsi Pentyala – General Manager, BC office, Everllence Canada – said: "Everllence Canada is pleased to partner with BC Ferries on these NMV-class vessels that will be supported by our well-established, local, in-service support organisation – PrimeServ Canada. This partnership allows us to strengthen our commitment to continued investment and growth in British Columbia, support the local economy, develop the skills of our people in BC and across Canada, and develop new suitable local partners to ensure the reliable service of these ferries. BC Ferries is essential to communities across British Columbia, and we will maintain a relentless commitment to these vessels.”

Thomas Huchatz – Global Manager Ferries, Everllence – said: “BC Ferries plays a vital role in keeping communities and businesses across British Columbia connected. Supplying the main engines for these new vessels is both an honour and a responsibility we take very seriously. Our 32/44CR engines bring proven reliability together with future-ready technology that will benefit these vessels for decades. Designed and manufactured in Europe and supported by our strong Canadian organisation, they bring a guarantee of dependable lifecycle support, rapid local response, as well as access to our global expertise.”