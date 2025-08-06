EuroAtlas and Rheinmetall Partner on Coastal Defense AUV Tech

Bremen-based advanced defence technologies company, EUROATLAS (www.euroatlas.com), backed by Stockholm-based Mimir Group (www.mimirinvest.com), and Germany’s leading international systems supplier for the defence industry, Rheinmetall (www.rheinmetall.com), today announce a strategic partnership to integrate EUROATLAS’s advanced autonomous underwater vehicle, GREYSHARK™, into Rheinmetall Battlesuite™ - the company’s modular, AI-enabled digital platform designed to unify and manage multi-domain defence systems.

This integration will support selected coastal defence use cases, where Battlesuite™ acts as the digital backbone of Rheinmetall’s system-of-systems infrastructure for maritime operations. GREYSHARK™ AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) have an integrated sensor suite consisting of 17 sensors, collecting data from each one at all times when the AUV is deployed for comprehensive mission-critical underwater operations, such as monitoring the integrity of undersea cables. The technology enables long range and high-endurance missions, driven by an integrated modular AI software stack developed in partnership with EvoLogics.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward expanding GREYSHARK™’s role in multi-domain operations by embedding it into next-generation European coastal defence architectures across military and private sector applications. These industry leaders have come together to advance coastal security through integrated system delivery, digital sovereignty, and domestically anchored innovation and manufacturing.

Scope of Partnership

? Sales and System Integration: Rheinmetall will support system integration of GREYSHARK™ within its global coastal defence architecture and will be embedded in Rheinmetall-led coastal protection infrastructure projects, spanning sensors, C2 systems, and support networks. Additionally, Rheinmetall will act as liaison to relevant national defence authorities.

? Co-Development and Customisation: The partners will collaborate on the development of specialised GREYSHARK™ variants tailored to specific mission requirements, including future capabilities, to align with Rheinmetall’s coastal protection ecosystem.

? Supply Chain & Sovereign Support: The collaboration supports a European manufacturing, deployment and recovery footprint, ensuring secure and locally sustained operations across prioritised coastal environments.

Within Rheinmetall’s coastal defence system-of-systems infrastructure, GREYSHARK™ becomes a key enabler of autonomy, interoperability, and rapid deployment, strengthening undersea domain awareness while preserving national sovereignty. This partnership lays the groundwork for future innovation around mission-specific variants, supporting the evolving needs of NATO allies and coastal nations. The partnership includes a joint innovation roadmap - collaborative R&D focusing on intelligence, autonomy, sensor fusion, and long-endurance capability.

“Through co-development and joint innovation, we’re bringing GREYSHARK™ to the heart of the global coastal deterrence,” said Eugen Ciemnyjewski, CEO of EUROATLAS. “We’re working alongside Rheinmetall and EvoLogics to accelerate maritime innovation while fortifying regional industrial stakeholder engagement. As a force multiplier for maritime operations, GREYSHARK™ combines autonomy, interoperability, and rapid deployment. And with scalable manufacturing, we stand ready to meet the growing strategic demand for autonomous underwater capabilities across NATO and partner nations to strengthen undersea domain awareness and multi-mission readiness.”

“Rheinmetall is taking responsibility in changing times. We are proud to be a GREYSHARK™ partner,” adds a Rheinmetall spokesperson. “GREYSHARK™ is a disruptive and rapidly evolving system within the Rheinmetall Battlesuite™ for connecting the battlefields of multi-domain operations.” The partnership reflects a shared vision of sovereign European defence solutions. GREYSHARK™, now integrated into Rheinmetall infrastructure, will be tailored to meet each nation’s unique coastal security specifications, ensuring interoperability while avoiding single-supplier lock-in. The collaboration also includes building out European supply and support channels for long term deployment readiness.