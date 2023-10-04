EU Allowance Trading Experts Meet at ClassNK Seminar in Singapore

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK is hosting the "EU-ETS Seminar-Get Ready for EU Allowance in the Shipping Sector-" in Singapore, inviting experts in EU Allowance (EUA) trading. It aims to share insights and guidance to help shipping companies prepare for the upcoming carbon credit scheme required for ships operating in EU waters.

Following the recent amendments to the EU Directive for EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS) that extend its scope to the shipping sector, shipping companies will be mandated to manage EUA based on their annual GHG emissions from voyages falling under this regulation, effective from 1 January 2024.

Acknowledging the challenges presented by the EU-ETS for shipping companies, which include not only controlling GHG emissions from their fleet but also dealing with EUA market, ClassNK, along with guest speakers, elucidate aspects of the EU-ETS, EUA, and each supporting services for maritime stakeholders. Esteemed experts, who have engaged in EU scheme and trade, from EEX Asia, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Mizuho Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., ITOCHU Corporation & CF Partners, and Mitsui Bussan Commodities Ltd are expected to participate.

The seminar is slated for 13:00-17:00 of 11 October 2023 (SST) at M Hotel Singapore, with no virtual attendance option available. Its recording will be provided for viewing at a later date.

For attending in-person, the registration is necessary from the following link: https://forms.gle/178TYSDYYUnuYxfQA

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.