EST-Floattech Powers Damen MuC 1908 E with Octopus Battery System

[By: EST-Floattech]

EST-Floattech is to announce that its battery systems have been selected for Damen Shipyards’ Multi Cat 1908 Electric (MuC 1908 E).

Proven design in a new innovative concept

The Damen MuC1908 E combines proven, versatile design with EST-Floattech’s robust and reliable technology to deliver a zero-emission solution for workboat operations. As this is the first fully electric Damen Multi Cat, it is based on a solid foundation since the Damen Multi Cat 1908 is a proven product within the Damen portfolio that has been in operation all over the world for over a quarter of a century.

The battery system

As a trusted partner in maritime energy storage, EST-Floattech will supply its Octopus Series High Energy battery system as energy storage solution that enables the vessel’s fully electric propulsion and equipment usage. The reliable performance and optimal energy efficiency of the battery system are specifically designed for these types of large-scale applications and heavy-duty operations and are recommended for systems up to 10MWh. For the MuC1908 E, the High Energy battery system, with a capacity of nearly 2 MWh, powers the vessel’s fully electric propulsion and equipment. It ensures the vessel can sail for up to ten hours on a single charge, with speeds up to 7 knots or provide bollard pull to 7 tonnes. As a multi-purpose workboat, the MuC 1908 E supports activities such as towing, dredging, and anchor handling with zero operational emissions.

Shared commitment to maritime sustainability

Jeroen van Woerkum, Managing Director at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, explains: "With our commitment to increased maritime sustainability, we wanted to create a versatile workboat that could bring zero-emissions performance to a wide range of operations. Therefore, selecting EST-Floattech's Octopus Series High Energy battery system for the Multi Cat 1908 Electric was a strategic decision. The system's modular design and high energy density align perfectly with our goals for efficiency and sustainability in maritime operations."

Jelle Meindertsma, Sales Manager at EST-Floattech, commented: "We are proud to collaborate with Damen Shipyards on the Multi Cat 1908 Electric. This project highlights the potential of our battery solutions in large applications and shows the impact of innovation in maritime electrification. The Damen Multi Cat 1908 Electric is an excellent example of the industry’s ability to embrace